Jade Cargill's incredible Royal Rumble debut draws 4-word reaction from returning WWE star

Jade Cargill finally made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble. Her incredible strength drew a four-word reaction from a 36-year-old WWE star.

Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023. She patiently waited for the right time to debut while further polishing her skills at the WWE Performance Center. The 31-year-old finally made her in-ring debut for the Stamford-based company at Royal Rumble 2024.

Jade Cargill came out at Number 28 and eliminated two superstars before being taken out by Liv Morgan. While her stay in the match wasn’t too long, she did impress the WWE Universe with her incredible strength.

She came into the match and had a face-off against Nia Jax. She showcased her strength by lifting the 270-pound superstar for a slam before picking her up once again to single-handedly eliminate her. It was one of the top spots of the night.

Pat McAfee reacted to the spot with a four-word message on Twitter. It was evident that the 36-year-old star was more than impressed with Jade Cargill’s strength.

Check out Pat McAfee’s tweet below:

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME‼️"

The Royal Rumble allowed Cargill to work with some top names in WWE. She did not have to work for too long in the ring and still got the exposure the creative team was looking for before fully launching her.

Jade Cargill could get into a massive feud heading into WWE WrestleMania 40

The creative team waited patiently to launch Jade Cargill onto the big stage. It was great to see her work with some big names and also eliminate Nia Jax and Naomi from the women’s Rumble match on Saturday night.

WWE could now draft Cargill to one of the brands and prepare her for a match at WrestleMania 40. She drew a good reaction from fans, and it would be interesting to see who she feuds with first.

Naomi could be the first star to face Cargill in a one-on-one match. However, it would make more sense to have Liv Morgan take her on as she eliminated the debuting superstar from the match. In either case, the former TBS Champion will get a chance to showcase her skills to the world.

