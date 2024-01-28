Former AEW star eliminates Nia Jax from Royal Rumble after making WWE in-ring debut

Former All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill made her long-awaited WWE in-ring return during the Women's Royal Rumble match. She made a surprise appearance and shockingly eliminated Nia Jax.

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. Numerous superstars have debuted at the show. The winners of the 30-person matches each receive a world championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.

This year's Women's Rumble was filled with a bunch of talented stars. There were several surprises, including Jordynne Grace, Naomi, and Liv Morgan. Nia Jax was the most dominant person in the match. The rest of the competitors tried to eliminate her at the same time, but they all failed. However, one woman managed to get the job done by herself.

Jade Cargill entered at number 28 and came face-to-face with Nia Jax in the ring. She impressed everyone with her strength when she lifted Jax and dropped her on the mat. She then picked up The Irresistible Force and dumped her out of the ring.

Cargill made it to the final three, but she was eliminated by Liv Morgan, and the match was won by Bayley.

