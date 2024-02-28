Rhea Ripley breaks character; comes to the support of former rival

Rhea Ripley is one of the most intimidating WWE Superstars, and she backs it up with dominant performances inside the square circle. However, the Women's World Champion recently broke character on social media to support her former rival, Maxxine Dupri.

Maxxine Dupri is just getting started with her pro wrestling journey and is still pretty green in the ring. The Alpha Academy member has wrestled in just a handful of matches, with one of them coming against Mami. Maxxine has been working on her in-ring skills on the live circuit for the last few weeks.

However, the 26-year-old was mercilessly booed after one of her house show matches. The clip began circulating on social media and caught Rhea Ripley's attention. Mami thrashed the fans for their inconsiderate behavior while defending her former opponent.

"I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans," Ripley posted.

Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley has been utterly dominant over the last two years. The Judgment Day star has not been pinned since May 2022 and is the current Women's World Champion.

However, Mami will meet perhaps the biggest challenge of her reign at WrestleMania XL, as she will defend her coveted title against Becky Lynch. The Man earned the opportunity after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the recently concluded premium live event.

Rhea was also in action at the Elimination Chamber PLE. The Australian native successfully defeated her title against Nia Jax in the main event. Mami has also defended the Women's World Championship against the likes of Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Ivy Nile, among others.

Ripley won gold at WrestleMania 39, where she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the title was replaced with the Women's World Championship a few months into her reign.

Will Rhea Ripley continue her dominance at WrestleMania XL? Share your views in the comments section below.