AEW star responds to latest jibe by The Young Bucks

The hype is real for the upcoming AEW tag team title match on this week's episode of Dynamite. The Young Bucks are well-known for taking jibes at their opponents through their amusing Twitter bios and pictures.

Just recently, the AEW World Tag Team Champions posted a tweet depicting the supposedly crying face of Brian Pillman Jr.

AEW's second generation superstar Brian Pillman Jr. has now responded to the tweet. He tweeted out that the Young Bucks could continue to mock him by calling him 'crying Brian' but come this Wednesday, he will be wiping away tears of joy after winning the AEW Tag team championship.

"Yeah yeah yeah go ahead... Go ahead and call me CRYIN BRIAN cause I’m gonna be weeping tears of joy all over those tag team titles come Wednesday!!!" wrote Brian Pillman Jr.

Yeah yeah yeah go ahead... Go ahead and call me CRYIN BRIAN cause I’m gonna be weeping tears of joy all over those tag team titles come Wednesday!!! 😭😭😭#AndNew #AEW #TagTeamChampions https://t.co/A01Rql7WWY — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 18, 2021

The Young Bucks may take on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at AEW Double or Nothing

When you have to wait 5 days before the next #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kEmg93prcW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 15, 2021

The Young Bucks have a lot to worry about this week. Apart from defending their AEW World Tag team titles this week, there could be a possible looming threat from Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

The Young Bucks are embroiled in a month-long feud with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. With the former having assaulted them on numerous occasions. But last week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston sent a warning to the AEW tag team champions by destroying their locker room.

Soon after, Nick and Matt Jackson made a vignette and challenged Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to a tag match at Double or Nothing. The challenge is yet to be accepted by Mox and Kingston. But come this week it is possible that the Young Bucks vs Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston match will be made official for Double or Nothing.

The feud between the two teams is getting personal each and every week. Fans would love to see this exciting feud culminate in a match at Double or Nothing for the straps.

Are you excited to see Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take on the Young Bucks for AEW tag titles at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comment section below.