The Young Bucks take a personal dig at Brian Pillman Jr. ahead of AEW tag team title match 

It seems like the AEW tag champs the Young Bucks are synonymous with the word "trolling" on social media. The AEW World Tag Team Champions have now found a new victim - Brian Pillman Jr. of the Varsity Blonds.

After a win over SCU this week, the Young Bucks will now defend their titles against the Varsity Blonds on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. As exciting as this match seems, it has gained a personal edge with a new tweet from the champions.

The Young Bucks, as usual, posted a tweet in which they declared that they had updated their bio. In their new bio, they targeted Brian Pillman Jr's father. The Young Bucks said they did not like Brian Pillman Sr.'s latest episode of "Dark Side of the Ring." They also said that Brian Pillman Jr. will not become a tag team champion, unlike his legendary father.

New bio! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 14, 2021

"Watched the Pillman Dark Side of the Ring ep.," wrote the Young Bucks. "Didn’t cry once. Pillman Jr, you want to be a tag champ like your old man? Lol. Not happening, bud. See ya Wed" said The Young Bucks

AEW's Brian Pillman is a second-generation superstar

Brian Pillman Jr. has tag team titles in his blood. The Hollywood Blonds, an acclaimed team that included his father, Brian Pillman and WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, were a sensation during the 1990s.

Brian Pillman Jr. made his AEW debut in 2020, and he quickly formed a team with Griff Garrison. Collectively known as the Varsity Blonds, the duo has risen through the ranks in AEW. Clearly, Brian Pillman Jr. is determined to have a strong foothold in the wrestling industry, and he has an impressive legacy to carry on.

Brian Pillman Jr.'s career has not kicked off the way most fans anticipated. The Varsity Blonds had a lengthy losing streak on AEW Dark. They have rarely won big matches, so the team has not been a major threat in the AEW tag team division. But with six wins in their past seven matches, the duo has quickly gained a lot of momentum.

Fact, the 1st title Brian Sr. won was a tag team title at Stampede Wrestling. Do not doubt that @FlyinBrianJr can do the same thing!! — Michelle Perlman (@phillygirlmich) May 14, 2021

With this title match against the Young Bucks, the Varsity Blonds will look to establish themselves as legitimate players in the division. A title change probably won't happen next week on AEW Dynamite, but fans can surely expect a great outing from both teams.

