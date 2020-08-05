AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. discusses forging his own identity

Brian Pillman Jr. is by no means ashamed of the legacy he descends from - this is wrestling and he could have named himself anything - he's also determined to make his own mark on the business as well.

During a recent conversation with The Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, Brian Pillman Jr. explained his philosophy between accepting the role his genetics play in his ring style. (H/T WrestleZone)

"I think I’m at an advantage there just because I was very smart in that I didn’t study my dad’s work a lot," Pillman explained, "I try to avoid it for fear that I would pick up on too many things and be a little too close to that. It ended up that the way I studied and the way I developed myself that everything from his life just came [naturally] in genetics and stuff." When it comes to his moves in the ring resembling those of his famous father, Pillman concedes, "[it] just so happens to look that way because of our genetics…our body language in the ring and stuff like that."

"Some stuff you just can’t avoid, but at the same time I think it’s an uphill battle to constantly be differentiating myself from him, but at the same time, it’s a great way to exercise the creativity and the creative freedom that we have as pro wrestlers."

Brian Pillman Jr. discusses fellow second-generation stars

During the same conversation, Brian Pillman Jr. talked about the bond that second and third-generation wrestlers share. While in MLW, he formed a faction with Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith, Jr. - both of which are part of Canada's legendary Hart family - as the New Age Hart Foundation.

“I think in many cases there is…that is a very true thing. The second and third-generation experience…you at least get to know them and experience them in some way... Everybody has their own journey in wrestling and I think all the second gens have their own little separate journey, but it all started with something, right? It all started with the man or woman in their family that became something in wrestling, so they feel obligated to continue that journey, so by nature of having so many things in common, I think second-generation wrestlers tend to get along very well.”

