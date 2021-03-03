AEW's Dax Harwood responds to a challenge from a New Japan Wrestler

Dax Harwood is one half of the former AEW Tag Team Champions and is part of one of the best teams in professional wrestling right now — FTR. They have made their name in promotions like WWE and AEW, competing with a plethora of top teams.

However, one team that FTR is yet to face is G.o.D (Guerrillas of Destiny), Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa, who are currently the IWGP Tag Team Champions over at New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Tama Tonga has recently been quite explicit with his tweets regarding multiple AEW Stars, sometimes criticizing them and in other instances, challenging them. One of those challenges was seemingly sent out two days ago by the IWGP Tag Team Champion via Twitter.

Tama challenged FTR and The Good Brothers to a potential match and Dax Harwood was the one from AEW to respond to Tama. The former AEW Tag Team Champion tweeted out:

"Sorry bruh. Been getting ready for a match on National Television. One day, I'll let you know how it feels. Real Top Guy Sh*t"

NJPW is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. However, it seems like Dax's heel character holds his position in AEW over Tama's status.

FTR quickly rose to the top of the AEW Tag Team Division soon after their arrival

FTR at AEW Full Gear

After getting their release from WWE, FTR soon showed up in AEW where they were destined to rise to the top. Being one of the top tag teams in all of wrestling, FTR was pushed to the top within a matter of months.

Advertisement

FTR defeated the team of Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega at AEW All Out to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. This was done to set up the dream match between Young Bucks, whom they faced and lost to at AEW Full Gear 2020.

FTR is currently involved in a feud with Jurassic Express which has spanned over a few weeks at this point. The latest development in that feud has seen FTR bring out Tully Blanchard from retirement to face Jurassic Express in a six-man tag team match on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The most special match of my career. I get to team with my best friend and one of my heroes. This Wednesday night, we’re coming to take it all! #FTR#TullyBlanchard #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JB0xL4XKb3 — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 1, 2021

It won't be long before FTR finds themselves close to the AEW Tag Team Championships again because they have frequently expressed their wishes of coming back to the top again.