AEW star returns after 1 month; loses in less than a minute at Fyter Fest 2025.

By N.S Walia
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:59 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

A popular AEW star had been absent from television for some time. He wanted to make an impact upon his return, only to fall in defeat in the middle of the squared circle in less than a minute.

During the June 4 edition of AEW Fyter Fest, former Acclaimed wrestler Max Caster made an appearance after nearly a month of absence. Much like he had been doing for a while, he came out to issue an open challenge to any superstar in the locker room who could defeat him in under five minutes.

While the self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" looked cocky, his enthusiasm fell flat upon the arrival of Powerhouse Hobbs, who accepted the challenge. Upon witnessing his opponents, Caster's confidence was shaken to its core; yet, he still attempted to take on the dominant superstar.

As the bell rang, the timer started ticking. Caster did his best to let the clock run out, but Hobbs was not going to let that happen. He delivered some blows and sealed the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's fate with a thunderous slam to the mat.

Hobbs then proceeded to pin his shoulders to the mat and picked up the win in 47 seconds. He left the ring victorious while Caster was left embarrassed at Fyter Fest.

Edited by Angana Roy
