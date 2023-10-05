AEW star returns after 5 months to destroy Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega on Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, former TNT Champion Will Hobbs made his shocking return to attack Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

The surprising moment occurred during a tag team match when the group of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega faced Konosuke Takeshita and the replacement for Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher.

Despite Jericho and Omega securing a hard-fought victory, the celebration was short-lived. Will Hobbs made his shocking return and attacked both men with steel chairs, tying Kenny Omega with tape to the ropes. Don Callis then attacked The Cleaner with a steel chair to the head.

Hobbs, who had been making waves on AEW Collision in recent months, was last seen on the May 3 edition of Dynamite. However, he made his presence felt in a big way on Wednesday night.

Will Hobbs' actions sent shockwaves after he launched an assault on both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho on Dynamite. Callis has been attacking the duo recently and trying to recruit new members to his faction.

This was a surprise return for Will Hobbs, and it wasn't clear why he was attacking the two AEW stars. However, attacking them with Don Callis suggests he may have joined Callis' faction.

