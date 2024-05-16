AEW star returns to attack Chris Jericho on Dynamite

An AEW star made his much awaited return on Dynamite tonight and attacked Chris Jericho in an unexpected way. Jericho has currently taken on the gimmick of 'The Learning Tree.’

The star is none other than the former FTW Champion, Hook. The returning star had a squash match with Sebastian Wolfe that lasted barely one minute. After the match, Hook wasted no time and called out the former WWE star.

Jericho then came out, with by his new bodyguard and protege, Big Bill by his side. As he came to the ring, Hook directly cut to the chase and said that he wants to take him on for the FTW Title right then and there. Chris Jericho, however, had other plans and said that there will be an eliminator match this week on Collision to determine his challenger.

He then suggested that Hook go to the back of the line as he had recently lost the title at AEW Dynasty. That seemed to infuriate the young star and he promptly attacked Chris Jericho with the microphone, which inadvertently left him bleeding. The numbers game soon caught up with Hook but he was backed up by Katsuyori Shibata as he came out to defend him.

It will be interesting to see what comes out of this rivalry and the eliminator match later this week.