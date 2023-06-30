AEW star returns in Tony Khan's promotion, replaces former WWE Superstar

Another AEW star made a surprising return on the latest ROH tapings in Hamilton, Ontario. The talent in question is Leyla Hirsch.

Hirsch made her All Elite Wrestling debut against Hikaru Shida on Dark in 2020. She suffered a torn ACL on a Dark: Elevation taping in April 2022 and was ruled out of action after undergoing surgery six weeks later.

On the June 29, 2023, tapings of ROH, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis were scheduled to take on Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Trish Adora in a six-person tag team bout. However, Maria announced that she was not cleared for in-ring action and named Leyla Hirsch as her replacement.

The trio of Taven, Mike, and Hirsch eventually managed to defeat their opponents on the night.

Current champion has previously opened up about how a match against AEW star Leyla Hirsch helped her in pro wrestling

NWA World Women's Champion Kamille successfully defended her title against Hirsch at Empowerrr on August 28, 2021.

While speaking during an interview with WrestleZone last year, Kamille said she has had more confidence in herself ever since the match against the AEW star.

“The Leyla Hirsch match stuck out for me because that was kind of the moment where everything clicked for me. I realized standing there in that ring and looking around ‘I’m meant for this and I’m going to do a great job with it because that moment right there, I just knew that that was my moment and that I was meant for it. And ever since then I have had so much more confidence.” (H/T WrestleZone)

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books Leyla Hirsch in the coming weeks.

