"He's always been nice to me" - AEW star divulges a very different side of MJF

AEW star Griff Garrison has commented on working with MJF on the promotion.

Garrison and MJF have worked together in three matches against each other in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While two of the three were tag team contests, the other was a singles bout. The match, which saw the Salt of the Earth pick up the win, took place on the July 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite.

Speaking recently on the TheA2theK Wrestling Show, Griff Garrison, who signed a contract with AEW in 2021, stated that Friedman has always treated him well. He also labeled him as a "great talent."

“When it comes to being a professional wrestler … he’s a professional first,” Garrison said. “We talked through it, we did our thing, we did what we were supposed to do, we went out there, handled our business, and came to the back, and I mean, he was great … He’s always been nice to me, you know, granted I don’t know why. Maybe he sees something in me, I don’t know. Props to MJF. He’s a great talent, he’s a great dude, so can’t really say much else other than that.” (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

MJF has not been on AEW programming after his pipe bomb promo

The 25-year-old star has been extremely vocal about his problems with AEW. On the June 1 episode of Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth cut a promo where he spoke about not getting the respect he deserves.

Further into his speech, he criticized the company's owner Tony Khan, calling him a "f**king mark." He followed it up by begging Khan to fire him. Following the incident, the star has not appeared on AEW programming and Tony has refused to comment on the situation. Though there have been suggestions that the segment was a part of the storyline, many believe that the star's frustrations with the promotion are real.

While there has been no confirmation on when Friedman will be seen next, it remains to be seen how things will turn out between the wrestler and the company in the near future.

