AEW star reveals that his dream opponent is former WWE Champion AJ Styles

Stu Grayson's popularity in AEW has risen off late, and he revealed his dream opponent is former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Stu and Evil Uno were discussing their journeys in the wrestling industry so far on Uno's YouTube vlog, when Evil Uno asked Grayson about a statement he made a few years back. Grayson had always been a fan of AJ Styles and vowed to retire at the age of 25 if he hadn't faced The Phenomenal One by then.

Now 32, Grayson didn't rule out the possibility of facing AJ Styles but acknowledged that was unlikely to happen. He also recalled two meetings with Styles in Montreal and Germany.

"I am 32 now, and I've only met AJ Styles twice, once in Montreal where I almost could've wrestled him. The second time in Germany, but I never got to wrestle AJ Styles. There's no way that (sic) by the time I've been in the wrestling business for two or three years I'm not going to be a huge star, but here we are. It took a while. I could [wrestle AJ Styles], you know. It's unlikely but it is technically a possibility," Stu Grayson said.

AJ Styles turned down the oppotunity to join AEW in 2019

AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers of all time and one of the biggest names in wrestling. His contract with WWE expired in 2019 and unsurprisingly, his signature was highly sought after by multiple companies, including AEW.

AJ Styles had one of the best debut years in WWE.



Debuted at Royal Rumble, faced Jericho at Wrestlemania, feuded with Roman Reigns, beat John Cena clean and won the WWE championship by defeating Dean Ambrose. @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/Xp9xNYTRHR — Bolt (@bolt5050) August 17, 2021

Styles, however, chose to re-sign with WWE over moving to AEW and later explained to Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews that it was all down to business:

“Like I said, this is a business. I'm going to go where business is best for AJ Styles. I like WWE, I like everything about it, and I know it. I'm used to it. I don't want to leave. This is a business, though. This is what we do for a living. Was it close? I wouldn't say it was close for me. Like I said, I want to be in WWE,” AJ Styles explained.

AJ Styles potentially going to AEW makes sense for a number of reasons, but he's one of the top stars in WWE and him coming to AEW is most likely going to be something that goes down as a what-if.

