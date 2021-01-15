AJ Styles reveals how close he came to leaving WWE for AEW

AJ Styles has opened up about his decision to extend his WWE contract in 2019 instead of joining AEW.

After initially signing a three-year deal with WWE in 2016, AJ Styles’ contract was due to come to an end in 2019. Despite interest from AEW, The Phenomenal One opted to extend his WWE deal. His real-life friends and on-screen allies, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, also chose to stay with WWE.

Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, AJ Styles made it clear that his decision ultimately came down to business.

“Like I said, this is a business. I'm going to go where business is best for AJ Styles. I like WWE, I like everything about it, and I know it. I'm used to it. I don't want to leave. This is a business, though. This is what we do for a living. Was it close? I wouldn't say it was close for me. Like I said, I want to be in WWE.”

The #RoyalRumble match is the perfect opportunity to make history...again. pic.twitter.com/DPQD4blQZu — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 26, 2020

While AJ Styles remains a prominent Superstar on WWE television, WWE released Gallows and Anderson in April 2020. They have since gone on to appear in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

AJ Styles on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s exits

AJ Styles has made no secret that he was frustrated with the way that WWE handled Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s departures. The two-time WWE Champion blamed Paul Heyman, the Executive Director of RAW at the time, for allegedly lying to all three men about their booking.

Although he was “p****d” about the situation, AJ Styles also acknowledged in the Bleacher Report interview that Gallows and Anderson are happier after leaving WWE.