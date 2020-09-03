AJ Styles finally discloses how he really feels about Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe saw something they must have never expected. When Roman Reigns was asked to sign the contract for the Triple Threat Universal Championship Match, he looked to his side, and when the camera caught a glimpse of the person on his side, it was none other than Brock Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman. Rumors in the past have suggested that AJ Styles and Heyman haven't been on the same page.

AJ Styles has been vocal about his dislike for Paul Heyman. He had outright called the former Executive Director WWE RAW a liar. According to AJ Styles, Paul Heyman played a role in the release of The Phenomenal One's close friends, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

AJ Styles on Paul Heyman being on WWE SmackDown

Now that Paul Heyman has aligned himself with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, he will be a mainstay on the show. It was earlier reported that AJ Styles had requested a move from RAW to WWE SmackDown because of Heyman's role on the Red Brand. But a later report stated that AJ Styles' move to WWE SmackDown was planned in advance.

AJ Styles, during his live stream on Twitch, spoke about a myriad of topics. He told the WWE Universe how he felt about Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's alliance. The Phenomenal One finally answered the WWE Universe's question on how he feels about working WWE SmackDown now that Paul Heyman is on the show.

"It is what it is. I could care less. It's water under the bridge. Listen, I'm not saying I forgot what he's done, but I'm not going to be the guy that holds a grudge. It's one of those things where he knows he pissed me off and how I felt. Just because I don't trust him doesn't mean that I can't get along with him professionally. I'm not going to do or say anything mean to him. It's over. My buddies are doing fine. I was concerned about them when this whole thing went down, but they are doing great." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)