"I had no idea that was you" - AEW star reveals how he got the attention of Tony Khan 

AEW star Serpentico recently discussed how he came to the notice of Tony Khan and how his association with Luther has positively impacted his career.

Serpentico debuted for AEW in March 2020 as Jon Cruz soon after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. His claim to fame was wrestling Darby Allin on AEW Dark in May, where he adopted the moniker of Serpentico, a masked wrestler. The Puerto Rican star officially signed on the dotted line with AEW in October 2020.

Appearing on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk is Jericho, Serpentico recalled when Tony Khan told him how impressed he was with his performance in the aforementioned match with Darby Allin.

The AEW star revealed that Khan wasn't initially aware that both Jon Cruz and Serpentico were the same person, even though he had been around performing in the company for a couple of months by then.

“And I didn’t know this until October where Tony stopped me and told me, ‘Hey, the match with Darby is one that sold me on you,’ because he had no idea that Jon Cruz and Serpentico were the same person. The match was over and then because we have no fans, we go on break and we walk back to the tunnels, and he met me halfway. He’s like, ‘I had no idea that was you,’ and I’d been here for two months already doing so" said Serpentico (H/T - WrestlingInc)

AEW star Serpentico heaps praise on his tag team partner Luther

Serpentico had kind words for his Chaos Project partner, Luther, saying that if not for their pairing, which was Tony Khan's idea, he wouldn't have been in AEW.

He said that despite being a 30-year veteran in the business, Luther had no qualms about working with him. Serpentico also disclosed how welcoming Luther is towards his ideas and shows immense trust in whatever he pitches.

“I am very fortunate, and I told Lenny this in private, if it wasn’t for him, I don’t know where I’d be,” Serpentico admitted. "He could have said no. He’s been wrestling for 30 plus years. He could have said, ‘Well, it’s not for me. Who is this guy?’ And he welcomed me with open arms, and he trusts literally any idea I have. I’m like, ‘Hey, what about this this week?’ And he never thinks. He says, ‘Yes, let’s go. Let’s do it. Let’s do it,’ and it’s something that I appreciate because not everyone would be that way.” added Serpentico

Serpentico and Luther have become integral parts of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, performing regularly on both shows. With AEW well-known for rewarding performers who pour in the hard work, the two could soon find themselves performing on AEW Dynamite as well.

