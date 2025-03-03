AEW star reveals Hollywood plans

An AEW star has addressed whether he wants to go to Hollywood and become a movie star. His take on the matter will no doubt have the fans intrigued, as many will see it from various angles.

There are a lot of stars in AEW that have caught the eyes of fans around the world. However, a particular athlete has done so more than many others and that is Powerhouse Hobbs. Despite being away for a long time because of an unfortunate injury that required surgery, the 34-year-old came back late last year and has picked up from where he left off.

Hobbs was recently a guest on KTVU where he was asked if he had any plans of going to Hollywood. The former member of The Don Callis Family said that he first wanted to become the biggest name in wrestling. He then noted that he had no idea what the future holds when it came to other endeavors outside of the ring.

“As of right now, my goal is to be the best in this business. That's my main focus right now. Who knows what the future may hold, but as of right now, my main goal is to take over this business,” he said. [H/T Fightful]

Check out his comments in the video below:

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs makes Jon Moxley demand

In the same interview, Powerhouse Hobbs laid down the gauntlet against current World Champion Jon Moxley and said that he wants his rematch against him.

Referring to how he was attacked by the Death Riders when he took on Moxley recently, Hobbs said that he was due a rematch.

“I definitely want my rematch against Jon Moxley, the current AEW World Champion. I had a title shot against him in his hometown, Cincinnati. Him and his crew got the best of me. So, I want my title shot,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley will entertain this request and whether Tony Khan will agree to it as well. While Hobbs isn't wrong on his part to want a rematch, it all depends on whether he will be able to get what he wants.

