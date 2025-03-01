Popular star makes huge demand to Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Revolution 2025

Jon Moxley seemingly has his back against the wall ahead of his world title defense at AEW Revolution 2025. Now, another rival of his has declared that he again wants a piece of The One True King.

Ad

Moxley's reign of terror as AEW World Champion could soon come to an end, as Cope seems to be making good on his promise of taking out The Death Riders individually ahead of the title match at the upcoming pay-per-view. After taking out PAC last Saturday on Collision, The Rated-R Superstar, with the help of Jay White and Willow Nightingale, sent Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir to the hospital this week on Dynamite.

Ad

Trending

The former TNT Champion is seemingly poised to dethrone Moxley at Revolution. Another star who had the chance to do the same earlier this year was Powerhouse Hobbs, who challenged The Purveyor of Violence for the AEW World Title at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage back in January. However, The Death Riders leader managed to retain his belt with the help of his stablemates.

The Embodiment of Willpower is evidently not satisfied with the outcome of his last showdown with Jon Moxley and is eager to lock horns with The One True King once again. During a recent interview with KTVU, Hobbs stated:

Ad

"I definitely want my rematch against Jon Moxley, the current AEW World Champion. I had a title shot against him in his hometown, Cincinnati. Him and his crew got the best of me. So, I want my title shot." [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Powerhouse Hobbs is currently feuding with The Learning Tree in AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs once again crossed paths with Jon Moxley and Co. during a 12-man tag match at Collision: Maximum Carnage, where he led his team comprising of Rated-FTR and The Outrunners to victory against The Death Riders and The Learning Tree.

Chris Jericho did not take kindly to this, and so he proceeded to task Big Bill to take out the former TNT Champion. Hobbs and Big Bill had a destructive brawl at Daily's Place in January, and they finally squared off in a brutal Street Fight last month on Dynamite, where The Embodiment of Willpower emerged victorious.

Ad

The 34-year-old star will team up with Bandido on tonight's Collision to take on The Redwood and Bryan Keith in a tag team match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback