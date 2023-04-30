AEW star reveals why he is a "little jealous" of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is currently enjoying a main event run on Monday Night RAW, which has made an AEW star a little bit jealous of him.

The star in question is his older brother Dustin Rhodes, who joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 so that he and Cody could have the match that they always wanted, a bloody war at the inaugural Double or Nothing.

Since that match, Cody went on to win the AEW TNT Championship thrice before returning to WWE after six long years, while Dustin is still a part of Tony Khan's roster.

During his recent appearance on the "Wrestling Perspective" podcast, Dustin spoke about how he had his time in the spotlight, and now it's Cody Rhodes' turn. But that hasn't stopped him from being jealous of his little brother.

“To sit back now and watch Cody in his turn, in his prime, kicking ass and taking names and I’m just like, ‘Yeah, I’m a little jealous. He’s doing such a great job with that. That’s just the brotherly competition between us.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Dustin has found a new ally in AEW in recent weeks in the form of Keith Lee, and the duo formed a team called "Naturally Limitless." They have an unbeaten record of three wins and zero losses at the moment.

Cody Rhodes was the number one draft pick for WWE RAW

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has had a very eventful run. He won three straight matches against Seth Rollins at Premium Live Events but was injured. After being months away from the ring, The American Nightmare came back from his recovery and won the Royal Rumble, and he main-evented WrestleMania 39 in a losing effort to Roman Reigns.

Now that the WWE Draft has taken place, a new chapter could be on the horizon for the American Nightmare, especially given the fact that he was the number one draft pick for the red brand.

Rhodes was performing at a WWE Live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during his draft, but when he returns on WWE TV for the May 1st edition of RAW, fans will know exactly what is in Cody's future.

