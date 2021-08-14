AEW star reveals how Mark Henry and multiple WWE Hall of Famers helped him

Wardlow revealed how he has been benefitting from advice given to him by some of the greatest minds in AEW like WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Billy Gunn and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

The Pinnacle's resident powerhouse, in an interview with Mark Madden, named Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Jake Roberts, Billy Gunn and Jerry Lynn as the people in AEW who have been helping him.

“There's a few actually; Billy Gunn has given me a lot of great advice. Great mind. Billy Gunn, Paul Wight, [and] now that Mark Henry's there, he has given me a lot of insight. [Also], Jake ‘The Snake.’ Man, Jake has really taken a liking to me and really wants to see me grow. Jerry Lynn, [too]. I mean, -- we're surrounded by such great minds and talent, and we're very lucky to sit under that tree of legends and knowledge,” Wardlow said. (H/T: Fightful)

AEW has a rich influx of young talent, established superstars and well versed veterans. Mark Henry and Paul WIght are two of the most decorated big men of all time.

Wardlow is a highly talented prospect who can become the one of the best monsters in AEW. Mark Henry was signed by AEW as a commentator for AEW Rampage but has been playing a mentor role backstage for AEW's young stars.

Mark Henry could make his in-ring return in AEW

Mark Henry hasn't wrestled since 2018, when he wrestled in the Greatest Royal Rumble. His last singles match was against Braun Strowman in February 2017.

The World's Strongest Man recently revealed that he is not completely fit yet and will only think about an in-ring return when he's fully ready. But Mark Henry did say that it will "100% happen":

"Well, it's definitely gonna happen in AEW. It's not gonna be anytime soon I think. I want to be a 100%. I'm still nursing injuries from four years ago. [The] wrestling business is a tough business, it's not meant for everybody." Henry said.

