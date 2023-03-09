AEW star reveals nixed plans to be thrown from football stadium roof

During the COVID-19 pandemic, AEW was able to hold their shows at the Daily's Place amphitheater that's attached to the TIAA Bank Field football stadium, but which performer wanted to be thrown off the top of Daily's Place?

The answer, of course, is the "Spanish God," Sammy Guevara, who is not afraid to put his body on the line for the sake of a match. Since AEW began in 2019, he has performed over 630 sentons from the top of ladders, crashed through tables, and was even thrown from the top of the "Blood and Guts" cage in 2022.

However, the most dangerous spot he has been involved in to date was during his match with Matt Hardy at the 2020 All Out event, which garnered a lot of criticism due to Hardy suffering a serious head injury in the closing moments, yet the match kept on going.

Hardy's injury caused the match to finish earlier than anticipated, which according to Sammy Guevara in an interview with The Sportster, was supposed to end with the "Spanish God" getting thrown from the roof of Daily's Place!

"Really, the ladder match [on the March 1, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite], people thought it was crazy. I wanted it to be a lot crazier, but due to time constraints and whatnot, we had to cut a lot of stuff. There's one thing in the infamous Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy match at All Out [2020], I was actually going to get thrown off the top of Daily's Place that's how the match was going to end. Unfortunately, because of the accident that happened early in the match, we had to go straight to a different finish," revealed Guevara. [H/T Fightful]

Guevara elaborated by saying that, for reasons only known to the man himself, he still wants to get thrown off the roof of Daily's Place:

"I want to go back to Daily's Place just to get thrown off of it one day. One day, you know, a guy can dream." [H/T Fightful]

Sammy Guevara did technically get thrown from a balcony at TIAA Bank Field at AEW Double or Nothing 2020

Due to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew what AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view was going to look like, or in some cases, if it would even take place.

However, one match that worked around the restrictions was the legendary "Stadium Stampede" match between The Inner Circle and The Elite, which ended with Sammy Guevara taking one of the biggest bumps in AEW history.

Bui Club @BuiClub #aew That One Winged Angel was amazing and the Stadium Stampede was a lot of fun! #AEWDoN That One Winged Angel was amazing and the Stadium Stampede was a lot of fun! #AEWDoN #aew https://t.co/AUk8XYxM01

Kenny Omega hit Sammy Guevara with an avalanche "one-winged angel" from a balcony through a huge platform below, which in a way can be seen as being thrown from a great height.

However, Guevara's quench for danger will not be met until he gets thrown from the roof of Daily's Place.

Will Sammy Guevara's wish ever come true? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

