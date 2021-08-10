AEW star reveals part of his WWE entrance was initially supposed to be for the Undertaker

AEW star Malakai Black recently revealed that his iconic WWE entrance, where he arose from a lying position, was initially supposed to be for the Undertaker.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, AEW's Black discussed numerous topics, notably his WWE entrance. He explained that Triple H asked him to be raised from a structure underneath during his entrance. Black added that the company initially wanted this style for the Undertaker, but he was too heavy for it.

“So I got a text from Hunter one morning, and he says ‘What do you think of this?’ and he shows me this big lift that goes up. I’m like ‘So I lay on it and it goes up?’ and he said ‘Yeah, it was gonna be for ‘Taker but ‘Taker was too heavy for it, what do you think of it?’ I was like ‘I’ll take it.’ [Laughs] I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. It was just meant for me to basically rise up out of the mist, that’s why the whole thing was black. In certain shots, you couldn’t really see that the board was elevating me,” Malakai Black said. (H/T- Inside The Ropes)

Aleister Black has one of the most chilling entrances in WWE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/g2bXwYNfFX — 👑🐉 Ecra (@King_Ecra) February 19, 2019

Black loved the idea of his entrance as he thought that it would be unique in the modern era.

Despite having a bone-chilling entrance and a sadistic persona, Malakai Black was criminally underutilized on the main roster. WWE eventually released him along with other big names such as Braun Strowman and Murphy.

But he showed up in AEW a month after his release as the WWE management made a blunder in his 90-day non-compete clause.

Malakai Black made a victorious AEW in-ring debut

A complete dominance from Black!

During the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite last week, Malakai Black made a triumphant in-ring debut as he defeated Cody Rhodes in almost no time.

The aftermath of the bout sparked massive discussion on social media as Cody Rhodes teased his retirement. Cody almost called it quits until Malakai Black resurfaced to ambush him. It is unknown what AEW has in store for these men.

Watch the inside story on how Malakai Black was able to join AEW just a month after WWE let him go.

