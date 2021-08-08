5 Possible fallouts from Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

The recently concluded Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite has created a massive buzz among the wrestling section of the world. During the show's main event, Malakai Black made a triumphant in-ring debut as he went on to defeat Cody Rhodes in what many considered to be a squash match.

But it wasn't just the match that caught people's attention, but the aftermath left many people in a state of shock.

Following their bout, Cody Rhodes grabbed the mic and delivered a passionate promo, which people later realized was his apparent retirement speech. When he was officially about to call it quits, Malakai Black surfaced and prevented him from finishing his speech.

The former WWE superstar assaulted him with a crutch, leaving him in unimaginable pain to close the show on a cliffhanger. The fact that the entire match and segment sparked a massive discussion shows how flawlessly AEW delivered the first chapter of this storyline. Fans are now wondering what the company has in store for Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes moving forward.

That said, let's take a look at five possible fallouts that the company could book for these two men on AEW Dynamite.

#5 Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black II at AEW All Out

Is this far from being over?

With AEW All Out pay-per-view just around the corner, the company could book chapter two between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black.

Considering how management turned things around with this storyline, there is no way that it will end without a babyface getting his vengeance. The bout between Black and Rhodes served its purpose in making the former look dominant and ruthless in his in-ring debut.

But fans haven't witnessed any brutal slugfest coming out of their clash.

There is so much more that these men can offer with the current direction of their feud. If given 15-20 minutes in the ring, Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes could lay their impressive arsenal in front of the audience.

Cody Rhodes, being depicted as a proud man, must defeat Malakai Black to seek his revenge. It won't just bring more eyeballs to their feud, but it will also set up a rubber match at a later date.

Telling it right now, Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes at All Out are gonna steal the show. The way that AEW is booking these guys is just absolute must see. The crowd went crazy for this. Excellent segment with a pull apart brawl between both of them.#AEWDynamite #AEWFyterFest — #TeamJD (@EKCone909) July 15, 2021

Let's face it, AEW hasn't booked a storyline as compelling and with bated breath for anyone watching in recent history. The feud holds the potential to be a storyline of the year contender.

