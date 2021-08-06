Cody Rhodes reveals when he could retire from AEW

AEW star Cody Rhodes has shed some light on when he might decide to walk off into the sunset.

The wrestling world started buzzing after Rhodes seemingly retired during the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite this week. In the main event of the show, Malakai Black easily defeated Rhodes. After the bout, The American Nightmare delivered a passionate promo, which clearly seemed like his retirement speech. But Black attacked Rhodes before he could officially make the announcement.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes Magazine, Rhodes revealed that he initially considered retiring from the in-ring competition once he reached the age of 40. But the recent birth of his daughter might prompt him to reconsider this plan.

"I hope I change my mind, too, because [my daughter] will be four years old by the time I retire, basically, and I don’t know if that’s good enough," said Rhodes. "I need her to . . . Like, eight years old, I could have a good match and then I think she could be good with it. But it all depends on if my back holds up.”

Cody Rhodes is currently 36 years old, so he still has four years left until he turns 40. If he's physically fit, he might continue to wrestle ever longer than he once expected. After all, wrestlers often continue to perform long after they say they'll retire.

It's worth noting that Cody Rhodes continued the retirement angle after the show went off the air. The American Nightmare took off his boot and kissed the ring before he walked away.

Cody Rhodes could face Malakai Black at AEW All Out

With AEW All Out right around the corner, fans could potentially expect to see Cody Rhodes challenge Malakai Black to another match. Considering they've already brought in a retirement angle, The American Nightmare could put his career on the line at the upcoming pay-per-view. This exciting stipulation could bring more eyeballs to the product.

It's also possible that Rhodes might take some time off, as the tease of his retirement could set up this absence. Regardless of what happens next, his angle with Black this past week got people talking, and that's often the goal for any show.

