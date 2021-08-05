Watch: Cody Rhodes bids goodbye to fans; kisses the ring after AEW Dynamite goes off-air

Cody Rhodes kissed the sacred ring mat and seemingly bid goodbye to Jacksonville fans after this week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming went off-air.

In the show's headliner, Cody and Malakai Black wrestled in their highly-anticipated match that has been building since Black made his debut at AEW: Road Rager on June 7th. The former NXT Champion had attacked Cody Rhodes and the legendary Arn Anderson to kickstart the feud.

Though fans were expecting a competitive clash between Cody and Malakai Black, they were in for a surprise when the latter squashed the former TNT Champion in mere minutes.

After the match, Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional speech, where he hinted at retiring from the business. Just when he was about to leave his boots in the ring, Malakai Black reappeared and attacked Cody to end the show.

However, Cody Rhodes completed what he began once AEW Dynamite's broadcast officially ended. Apart from leaving his boots in the ring, Cody kissed the mat, which is sacred to every wrestler, and embraced his elder brother, Dustin Rhodes. The Jacksonville crowd cheered for Cody as he made his way backstage.

Cody Rhodes could take a prolonged hiatus from AEW

Cody Rhodes is one of the busiest men in the wrestling business, as he has a lot on his plate apart from his obligations with AEW. Cody will soon be heading to shoot the second season of the reality talent show "Go Big Show," in which he's one of the judges.

Along with his wife and fellow AEW star Brandi Rhodes, Cody will also be seen on another reality show called "Rhodes To the Top," which will focus on the couple as they navigate their careers and their growing family. With so much to keep him busy, fans can expect Cody to remain away from AEW for a considerable period.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of this week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming as well as WWE NXT in the video below:

What did you think about the match between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande