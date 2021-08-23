AEW star reveals how Tony Khan has helped "change pro-wrestling for the better" following CM Punk signing 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has heaped praise on Tony Khan after securing the signing of CM Punk.

CM Punk debuted at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, where he delivered a memorable show-opening promo. Interestingly, the first AEW performer Punk mentioned during his segment was Baker, putting the AEW Women's Champion over big time in the process.

Britt Baker recently shared her thoughts on CM Punk returning to professional wrestling by joining All Elite Wrestling.

Appearing on a panel at Planet Comicon, Baker stated that CM Punk signing with AEW is another example of the promotion continually altering the landscape of the wrestling business for the better.

Baker further stated that AEW isn't merely checking off the list by signing all free agents but is bringing in performers who can make an impact. Terming Tony Khan a "genius," Britt Baker added that the AEW President is a wrestling fan by heart, which is why he puts out the kind of programming that connects with fans.

"I think it's AEW continuing to change professional wrestling for the better. It's not just we are checking off the list. It's a very big one (CM Punk signing). Tony Khan is a genius, but not only that, he's a wrestling fan. So when you have somebody that's like you and I, who's running the show, he would want to put out a product that he would want to watch, I would wanna watch it. And that's why you all are watching it and loving it because the inmates are essentially running the asylum, but it's working," said Britt Baker.

Tony Khan and CM Punk had been in talks about the latter's AEW debut for 18 months

For many fans, reports of CM Punk's signing with AEW came as a massive surprise as they least expected the former WWE star to return to the squared circle.

However, at the AEW Media Scrum, Punk revealed that he was in touch with Tony Khan for 18 months before his debut materialized and that it required many deliberations.

It now remains to be seen how Punk's second coming into the wrestling business pans out and whether it comes anywhere close to what he achieved in his first run.

