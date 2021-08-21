CM Punk reveals when he started talks with AEW

CM Punk recently revealed that he and Tony Khan were in talks for 18 months before his debut materialized at this week's AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Speaking on the AEW call, Punk disclosed that the discussions for his pro wrestling return didn't happen out of the blue but took more than a year and a half to come to fruition.

For those unaware, CM Punk was also in discussions to join All Elite Wrestling when the company came into existence, though those talks reportedly didn't lead to anything concrete. However, going by his latest revelation about how long he has been in touch with Khan, it's safe to say the talks between them never broke down.

Now that he has finally become All Elite, the sky's the limit for Punk's second run in the business, which has all the potential to be as fruitful as his first run.

CM Punk received a thunderous response at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

Even though most fans were aware that CM Punk would debut at The First Dance, the reaction the former WWE Champion received upon his entrance was deafening. Many in the crowd, apart from Punk himself, were overcome with emotions and almost teared up.

CM Punk delivered an instantly iconic promo, in which he put over AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, took shots at WWE, and challenged Darby Allin for a match at All Out 2021. It now remains to be how his in-ring return at the September 5th show pans out, given he's not wrestled for over seven years.

