CM Punk makes his stunning return to pro-wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

CM Punk finally made his highly-anticipated debut at this week's AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The rumors that were doing the rounds on the internet became true, as the Voice of the Voiceless entered a wrestling ring for the first time since his premature retirement in 2013.

As expected, as soon as The First Dance kicked off, the crowd in United Center, Chicago, began chanting for their hometown hero. The very next moment, Punk's iconic theme song hit, and the former WWE Champion was officially a part of AEW.

CM Punk looked emotional, almost on the verge of tears, while walking down the entrance ramp. The Chicago crowd was also unable to control their adulation for their hometown boy. Punk then got into the ring and didn't hold back while expressing how much he missed the adoration of the fans.

CM Punk also took shots at WWE, saying that he would never return to a place that made him sick and leave what he loved the most. The former WWE star revealed his new T-shirt and sat down in the ring, mimicking his iconic "Pipe Bomb" promo. Punk stated that he left wrestling in August 2005, discounting his time in WWE and returning to the business in 2021.

CM Punk called out Darby Allin at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

After delivering his promo, CM Punk called out former TNT Champion Darby Allin on AEW Rampage. Allin, along with Sting, was also present at the United Center, looking down at CM Punk from the rafters.

CM Punk laid down the blockbuster challenge for a match with Darby Allin at AEW All Out on September 5th. The former WWE Champion added that there could be nothing more dangerous for Allin than to wrestle Punk.

Though it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, the match will most probably go down at the pay-per-view and is sure to steal the show.

