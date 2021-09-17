AEW star reveals that Vince McMahon got idea for popular faction after watching Suicide Squad

Vince McMahon is considered a wrestling genius as he built WWE into the empire it is today. He has always sought inspiration from all mediums, and AEW's newest recruit, Ruby Soho, revealed on Talk is Jericho that the Riott Squad came after The Boss watched DC's 2016 film, Suicide Squad.

"I actually started on my birthday of January 2017, and then I debuted, and again, right place right time, they just needed somebody that looked as insane as Nikki Cross, and that's when I debuted on NXT. And then shortly after that, in November of 2017, in the same year, is when myself, Liv, and Sarah debuted. From what I understand, I don't know how much truth there is to this; Vince watched the Suicide Squad and wanted a Joker, a Harley Quinn, and a beast in a female faction." Ruby said.

Although Jericho agreed that Vince McMahon had watched Spider-Man, both Chris and Soho were doubtful if McMahon actually saw the DCEU movie to develop the idea or just the trailer.

Several former WWE Superstars have entered AEW, including Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Christian, Ruby Soho, and Paul Wight. In an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray feels that Vince McMahon would not let people go so easil if he considered AEW a competition:

"Do you think that would be happening if Vince McMahon really thought AEW was competition? If Nick Khan really thought AEW was competition? I'm not saying that I agree. What I'm saying is I'm trying to get everybody into their head. If they thought that this was serious competition, Would they be letting Punk, Bryan, Cole, Mark Henry, The Big Show or Christian? Let all of these talent go to be scooped up instantly and be put back on TV. I just don't think so," Bully Ray said.

AEW is adding more talent to their roster by the day, and it'll be interesting to see how WWE and Vince McMahon react in the future.

