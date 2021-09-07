WWE Hall of Famer reveals why Vince McMahon does not consider AEW serious competition

Bully Ray recently stated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could care less about the swift rise of AEW in professional wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that WWE would not consider AEW or any other promotion seriously until they run their weekly shows on Monday or Friday night. He even added that the global juggernaut would be more intent on focusing on their product:

"I don't think that WWE is going to consider anybody competition until somebody shows up on Monday night or Friday night, or affects their merchandise sales, or affects their global penetration, you know, as an entertainment conglomerate that uses the entire world as their playing field. I think the WWE is gonna do their own thing these days, and they're going to let AEW do their own thing."

Bully Ray further explained that if WWE was considering AEW as competition, they probably wouldn't have let stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, to name a few, sign with Tony Khan's promotion:

"Do you think that would be happening if Vince McMahon really thought AEW was competition? If Nick Khan really thought AEW was competition? I'm not saying that I agree. What I'm saying is I'm trying to get everybody into their head. If they thought that this was serious competition, Would they be letting Punk, Bryan, Cole, Mark Henry, The Big Show or Christian? Let all of these talent go to be scooped up instantly and be put back on TV. I just don't think so," Bully Ray said.

AEW set the wrestling world ablaze after the conclusion of All Out pay-per-view

On Sunday night, AEW delivered perhaps one of the most star-studded shows in recent memory. The pay-per-view saw the arrivals of three former WWE superstars in Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Ruby Soho.

Moreover, CM Punk laced up his boots for the first time since 2014 as he defeated Darby Allin in a singles match.

#AEWAllOut will go down as the greatest PPV ever in #AEW - from the shocking arrivals of @bryandanielson, @AdamColePro, & @realrubysoho to all the memorable matches! Order the replay to watch the historic show: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/fw4BLiCYUf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Fans were on bated breath to see the conclusion of some of the matches. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that people were hungry for more action even after the All Out pay-per-view went off the air.

Also Read

What's your take on Bully Ray's statement? Do you think AEW is gradually becoming a top competitive promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh