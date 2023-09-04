AEW star reveals WWE debut as part of Bray Wyatt's faction was "definitely a possibility"

There were seemingly a lot of plans for Bray Wyatt in WWE before his untimely death in August 2023. A current AEW star has revealed that the rumors of their potential inclusion in Wyatt's now-scrapped faction were indeed true.

The star in question is Dutch. He is one half of the AEW and Ring of Honor tag team, The Righteous, alongside Vincent. The duo has joined forces with former Dark Order member Stu Grayson in recent months.

Late last year, rumors began to swirl regarding the formation of Bray Wyatt's new stable, the "Wyatt 6." Dutch and Vincent were rumored to be potential members of the group.

Expand Tweet

Despite the rumors, Wyatt did not join forces with The Righteous, as he worked with Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss before his passing. During his conversation with Bryan Asbury on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Dutch admitted that plans were seemingly in place for him and Vincent to align with The Eater of Worlds in WWE.

"I don't know if we will ever know, but [it] definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction. Definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction, and I think it would have been great. I mean, we were down there in NXT for a week or so back in December. Yeah, the ball seemed to be rolling at the time, and then it kind of just got stopped for whatever reason. I mean, maybe it was the illness that he had or whatever, I'm not 100% sure, and I don't know if we will ever know. It was definitely a possibility." [32:47 - 33:30]

Dutch added that Bray Wyatt had a lot of ideas for the group, as did he, but sadly, the faction never made it to WWE TV.

"We talked a lot about different ideas and stuff and all that never came to fruition, but you know the ideas and stuff, it was being thrown around." [33:33 - 33:50]

Dutch credits Bray Wyatt for his AEW signing

While the 'Wyatt 6' stable never fully came together in WWE, Dutch and Vincent eventually returned to Ring of Honor in March 2023. The duo has since made their All Elite Wrestling debut.

Dutch further mentioned that he and Vincent wouldn't have made it to AEW had it not been for the buzz surrounding their potential inclusion in Bray Wyatt's stable.

"Like I said in my Twitter post, I don't think I would be in the position that I am now with AEW if it wasn't for him. We created that buzz on social media for x amount of months, and whether it happened or not, like I said, everything happens for a reason. So I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him right now." [34:14 - 34:38]

Expand Tweet

Are you a fan of The Righteous? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena