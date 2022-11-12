Bray Wyatt's rumored new faction member set to be part of show outside WWE

Earlier in October, former Ring of Honor stars Vincent Bateman and Dutch were two names rumored to be joining Bray Wyatt's new faction. Although there is no confirmation of Dutch's status, we may have a heads-up on Vincent's plan in the wrestling circuit.

However, Vincent Bateman did not show up on Friday Night SmackDown to join hands with Bray Wyatt.

So, unfortunately, the WWE Universe has to wait for another Friday night, but Vincent is headed outside of WWE to Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) in Arena Mexico.

The former ROH star's CMLL appearance was announced earlier this week with El Mesias. The latter is best known as Mil Muertes from the Lucha Underground. Back in 2019, Vincent Bateman was a part of two CMLL-ROH shows, but this will be his first official match in Arena Mexico.

Two names dropped for Bray Wyatt's new faction

The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) dropped their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship to Dalton Castle and The Boys at the 2022 Death Before Dishonor PPV.

Since then, the tag team partners have gone their separate ways, and WWE could bring them in for Wyatt's faction.

As mentioned earlier, Vincent and Dutch were reportedly spotted backstage during a WWE RAW episode in October. When Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, he broke the internet.

- per WWE has talked about having former ROH tag team, Vincent and Dutch be members of the rumoured "Wyatt 6" faction.

Since the former ROH stars were spotted backstage for Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, NY, Dave Meltzer suggested the two wrestlers would be a part of the Wyatt 6 faction.

This isn't the first time one of the former members of The Righteous has connected with WWE. Dutch appeared in FCW in 2010 and 2011. The WWE Universe has recently witnessed surprising returns and talents under Triple H's regime. However, only time will tell if Vincent Bateman and Dutch will be part of Bray Wyatt's faction.

Do you think Vincent and Dutch will be a part of the Wyatt 6 faction? Sound off in the comment section below.

