Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt broke the internet with his epic WWE return earlier this month at Extreme Rules 2022. We now have an interesting report on two names that could join his rumored faction.

Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules was a visual spectacle as multiple Firefly Funhouse characters came to life and appeared among the crowd in the arena. WWE is reportedly planning to debut a faction of Wyatt 6, and fans have been speculating which stars could be a part of it.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is considering former ROH stars Vincent and Dutch as two potential members for Wyatt's new faction.

"Dutch & Vincent’s name have been bandied about for Wyatt characters."

It's interesting to note that both Dutch and Vincent were backstage during this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, there are no official announcements yet on their status.

A top SmackDown star recently hinted at possibly joining Bray Wyatt's faction

The WWE Universe is leaving no stone unturned with their speculations and fantasy booking of who could join Bray Wyatt's new faction. One major name to come up for this is former NXT Champion Karrion Kross who also recently returned to WWE recently after Triple H became the head of creative.

Kross recently hinted at joining Wyatt's faction and said he would consider being a part of it if fans wanted to see the two of them together.

"If the fans really want that, it would be something that I would completely consider. We'll have to see how things play out," said Karrion Kross.

While Bray Wyatt is officially back, there are still so many questions left unanswered about him and his new gimmick. Fans eagerly await what the former Universal Champion has in store for them this time and who he goes after first.

Which current stars do you think would be the best fit for Bray Wyatt's rumored faction?

