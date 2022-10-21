Bray Wyatt's rumored Wyatt 6 stable has caught the attention of WWE Superstar Karrion Kross.

Bray Wyatt made his long-anticipated WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022. Wyatt's return included appearances from characters from the Firefly Fun House. This led to fans speculating about Wyatt possibly forming a sinister stable on WWE TV moving forward.

Amidst fan speculation about who could join the rumored stable, a current WWE Superstar has shown interest in aligning with Wyatt. Karrion Kross recently made his WWE return as well and immediately targeted former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. Kross now seems interested in joining forces with Wyatt. Check out his comments about possibly joining Wyatt 6:

"If the fans really want that, it would be something that I would completely consider. We'll have to see how things play out." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross have never crossed paths before

Wyatt and Karrion Kross have never shared a ring together. It would certainly be interesting to see the duo come face-to-face, with Kross being revealed as Bray's ally.

Interestingly, before Wyatt's return, many fans believed that the "White Rabbit" tease was about Kross. Here's how Kross reacted to the same:

“For once, it was not. I was hoping it was Bray Wyatt the entire time and sure enough, all of us got, in the end, what we wanted and it was him. It was a cool thing. I was flattered that people thought it was me. To be remembered for some of my earlier work is always really cool. It was a funny period for me personally. It was fun to watch it play out.” [H/T 411Mania]

Wyatt delivered an emotional promo on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown that took fans by surprise. His promo was interrupted by a masked figure that appeared on the titantron. This led to the belief that Wyatt is feuding with his inner demons.

The WWE Universe is quite excited to find out what he has in store for them in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if Wyatt will reveal members of his rumored faction in the near future.

