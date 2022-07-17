"I still ask him for advice" - AEW star breaks character and opens up about his relationship with WWE's Cody Rhodes

AEW star Ricky Starks has opened up about his relationship with former colleague Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent. He excelled in a three-year run with AEW before switching to WWE. Meanwhile, Starks made his debut with the Jacksonville-based promotion in a match against Rhodes in June 2020.

Ricky Starks recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. During the interview, he discussed his relationship with the former All Elite Wrestling EVP.

“I know a lot of people make up these rumors and ideas because I’m friends with someone that certain things happened, and it’s just funny to me. It’s like, ‘Hey, how dare he still talk to…’. It’s like, if you had a real friendship with someone, you guys would know that it doesn’t matter where they go or what happens to them."

He also highlighted that he still goes to Rhodes for advice:

"Yes, him — Cody and Tony [Khan] brought me in, for sure. I still talk to Cody, I still ask him for advice. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m not a turncoat or something like that.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

AEW star Ricky Starks says he is good friends with Sonjay Dutt

In the same interview, Starks stated that he has a few good friends in the wrestling industry, and Rhodes is one of them. He further mentioned another wrestler who is close to him.

Starks noted that he regularly talks to AEW producer Sonjay Dutt, who cares for him.

“The other person in AEW is Sonjay [Dutt]. Sonjay actually looks out and is helpful with me, and sometimes you need that, man. Sometimes you’re just a misunderstood person and people just don’t want to bother. It’s good to have these people that do care.”

Stark is currently enjoying his first reign as FTW Champion. He has also occasionally appeared as an announcer for Rampage, in addition to being a wrestler.

What do you think of Ricky Starks' current run? Sound off in the comments section below.

