AEW star Ricky Starks discloses interest in a dream match at Forbidden Door pay-per-view

AEW's FTW Champion Ricky Starks recently expressed that he and Team Taz will receive challenges for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He stated this while claiming that he doesn't want to call anyone out specifically.

The upcoming star was recently embroiled in a feud against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Team Taz has been building up a report for themselves as an intimidating faction, mainly thanks to Powerhouse Hobbs. Starks likely believes that their reputation in AEW will bring challengers from NJPW.

The FTW Champion took to Twitter to share the below-mentioned tweet.

"Regarding the Forbidden Door PPV: There is no wrestler I want to call out… Wrestlers in NJPW will all gather & shout, ‘I want to wrestle Ricky Starks!’ and ‘I want to fight Team Taz!’ It won’t take long before it does." - Starks Tweeted.

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view is set for Sunday, June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Since the event is still somewhat far away, the star will likely continue his feud against Swerve Strickland. The two teams haven't come face-to-face in nearly 2 weeks, after Team Taz's last victory.

Ricky Starks recently addressed AEW fans who asked whether or not the star was already retired

In a recent appearance on the Wrassle Rap podcast, the AEW star addressed fan questions on whether he was retired or not. According to Starks, these questions stemmed from his commentary on Rampage as well as few on-screen appearances.

“I got a lot of messages asking if I am retired, and that s**t is hurtful, dawg,” he said. “That s**ks to hear fans asking me if I am retired because they don’t see me enough. I like doing commentary on Rampage, but I don’t want people to forget that I am still active. I don’t want people to think that I am just some young retiree because I am doing commentary,” Starks cleared up. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The FTW Champion has a long way left to go in his career. While his scary injury nearly cost him his career, Ricky Starks still seems fired up to grow within AEW.

