AEW star Ricky Starks reveals the moment when he thought his wrestling career was over

AEW star and current FTW Champion Ricky Starks recently revealed that he became pessimistic when he suffered a neck injury earlier this year.

Speaking with Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio, Ricky Starks discussed numerous topics, notably his thought process when he suffered a fracture to his neck. The FTW champion stated that he had fleeting thoughts about his in-ring career being over during his recovery time:

“I did have the thought of…ya know, when it happened that ‘this is where it goes downhill’. I’ve gone to school for physical therapy and I know an injury to the neck is a huge deal because when you have an injury like that, especially with the neck, pretty much everything else starts to follow, you start to have issues in other places and whatnot. I’m not saying you can’t come back from a neck injury but for 11 years, from never having an injury to getting a neck injury, the worst ideas came into my head in that this is pretty much it. I never thought I’d be the same and pretty much the in-ring career was over," Ricky Starks said. (H/T- Wrestlezone)

Ricky Starks made an emphatic return from injury as he defeated Brian Cage for the FTW Championship during night one of the Fyter Fest edition last month. The bout witnessed an unexpected betrayal from Team Taz, which cost Brian Cage his championship.

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks could soon face each other in a rematch on AEW Dynamite

This feud is far from being over!

During the Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite, Brian Cage ruined the championship celebration of Ricky Starks and Team Taz. The former FTW Champion laid his hands on the Trombones band.

However, AEW star Ricky Starks was able to retreat in the meantime.

Team Taz made it clear that AEW star Brian Cage will face severe consequences if he continues to make moves against them.

Given the current storylines, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage could again face each other, possibly for the FTW Championship. It remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold in the weeks to come.

