"I like that about Taz" - Current champion in AEW talks about ECW legend's backstage presence

AEW's FTW World Champion Ricky Starks has spoken about his experience working with former ECW star Taz.

Starks began his on-screen partnership with Taz in 2020; he joined forces with the legend alongside alongside Brian Cage. After adding Powerhouse Hobbs and HOOK to the stable, Cage got kicked out of the group. Starks defeated his former partner for the FTW Championship and later retained it against him.

Taz and Starks frequently work alongside each other as commentators on AEW Rampage. That being said, Starks and Hobbs continue to stand on their own two feet in-ring and on the mic, as Taz now rarely appears ringside.

Starks had the chance to describe all the ways the ECW legend has enhanced his progress while speaking on The PWI Podcast:

“The relationship that me and him have is that I don’t necessarily always have to go to him and ask him for advice," said Starks. "There’s times where he’ll come to me and say to keep this in mind or do this or do that. I definitely think he’s helped me out when it comes to my matches and things of that nature. Then when it came to the promos, we collaborated quite a bit. I don’t think people realize that.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Starks went on to discuss his personal relationship with the veteran broadcaster.

“So I like that about Taz," said Starks. "He sees the positive and he tries to accentuate the positives with me. There are bad things that I do that he nipped in the bud and I’d never do it again. So the relationship is really good, I think.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs will seemingly challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Nothing has been announced as of yet, but Starks and Hobbs have called their shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

The Team Taz duo recently interrupted a segment between the champs and their mentor, Christian Cage, to declare that they want to challenge for the gold.

The Team Taz duo has been feuding with Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee recently. Though they set their sights on the gold, they may have to face the former WWE stars again. Last week on Rampage, Starks cost Swerve his place in the Owen Hart Tournament. Swerve later confirmed he would get back in contact with Lee to settle the score.

