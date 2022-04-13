×
Create
Notifications

AEW star fires a warning at MJF, potentially teases feud

MJF might be heading towards another feud soon
MJF might be heading towards another feud soon
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 13, 2022 09:05 PM IST
News

AEW star Ricky Starks has sent a warning to MJF via Twitter after the latter shared a tweet about New Orleans.

MJF is one of the most hated villains in All Elite Wrestling. He has feuded with multiple top stars, including Darby Allin and CM Punk. Meanwhile, Ricky Starks is the current FTW Champion and part of Team Taz.

The Salt of the Earth is frequently seen taking shots at several wrestling personalities. However, this time, he shared a tweet claiming that New Orleans was a mistake.

"New Orleans was a mistake."
New Orleans was a mistake.

Ricky Starks did not take this kindly. The New Orleans-origin star has previously shown his affinity for his hometown audience. He fired back at MJF with a not-so-subtle warning, potentially marking the start of a feud in the near future.

"Tread lightly" wrote Starks.
@The_MJF Tread lightly

Ricky Starks is set to make an appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite has a stacked card with some highly-anticipated matches. Ricky Starks will also fight alongside his Team Taz partner, Powerhouse Hobbs. The dynamic duo will be taking on Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee in a tag team match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite .

A tag team Grudge Match is set for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW as @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee will take on #TeamTaz’s @starkmanjones & @TrueWillieHobbs! It’s all happening LIVE from New Orleans at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/TAcQmkUfaI

Tensions between Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland have been growing steadily over the last couple of weeks. The 28-year-old recently called out Strickland on Dynamite, stating how the two of them had unfinished business. Ricky also mentioned that Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee also had a feud going on.

The dynamic weight distribution between the two teams will undoubtedly come into play in their upcoming match. It will be interesting to see how the bout progresses.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Ricky Starks is headed into a feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी