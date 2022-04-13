AEW star fires a warning at MJF, potentially teases feud

AEW star Ricky Starks has sent a warning to MJF via Twitter after the latter shared a tweet about New Orleans.

MJF is one of the most hated villains in All Elite Wrestling. He has feuded with multiple top stars, including Darby Allin and CM Punk. Meanwhile, Ricky Starks is the current FTW Champion and part of Team Taz.

The Salt of the Earth is frequently seen taking shots at several wrestling personalities. However, this time, he shared a tweet claiming that New Orleans was a mistake.

"New Orleans was a mistake."

Ricky Starks did not take this kindly. The New Orleans-origin star has previously shown his affinity for his hometown audience. He fired back at MJF with a not-so-subtle warning, potentially marking the start of a feud in the near future.

"Tread lightly" wrote Starks.

Ricky Starks is set to make an appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite has a stacked card with some highly-anticipated matches. Ricky Starks will also fight alongside his Team Taz partner, Powerhouse Hobbs. The dynamic duo will be taking on Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee in a tag team match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite .

Tensions between Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland have been growing steadily over the last couple of weeks. The 28-year-old recently called out Strickland on Dynamite, stating how the two of them had unfinished business. Ricky also mentioned that Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee also had a feud going on.

The dynamic weight distribution between the two teams will undoubtedly come into play in their upcoming match. It will be interesting to see how the bout progresses.

Do you think Ricky Starks is headed into a feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman? Sound off in the comments below.

