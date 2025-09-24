  • home icon
AEW star Ricochet bluntly reveals if he's a bigger draw than Brock Lesnar

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 24, 2025 01:16 GMT
Brock Lesnar and Ricochet collided in 2020 [Image Credit: WWE.com]

AEW star Ricochet recently made some massive comments about WWE star Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned to the global sports entertainment juggernaut at SummerSlam and went on to challenge John Cena for a bout at WrestlePalooza. Their match at the PLE saw Brock defeat John. WWE's partner, ESPN, graded the show a C, which became a much bigger headline.

Meanwhile. AEW star Ricochet claimed that All Out wasn't a C and was a major success. The One and Only and Lesnar have fought in a singles contest just once in their career. At the Super ShowDown in 2020, the former Universal Champion squashed the Highlight of the Night within a minute. It seems like the defeat has stayed with the latter and, therefore, he still respects the Beast Incarnate.

While Ricochet disrespects every other star, he talked highly of Brock Lesnar. When arguing with a fan on X/Twitter, he claimed that the former WWE Champion was a "much bigger draw" than him.

"Nope, he 100% is a much bigger draw than me. Good for him," Ricochet wrote.

Ricochet opens up about working with Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate defeated The One and Only in a squash match in 2020. The former has always been portrayed as a Goliath in front of the WWE Universe.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Ricochet claimed that he had no control over his creativity once Brock Lesnar stepped in the ring with him.

"That's exactly how that works. He throws you, and then you go flying. That's A and B of it. That's kind of all there is. You have no control; I mean, he's in there throwing Braun [Strowman]. He's in there throwing Bobby [Lashley] and Drew [McIntyre]. So, once he gets me like, you always wanna make stuff look good, but that's another one where I just had no control over how it'd look because he's just tossing you. Literally, you feel helpless!'' Ricochet said.

It remains to be seen what is next for the former Universal Champion after his recent demolition of John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

