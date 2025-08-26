AEW star Ricochet files for an interesting trademark!

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 26, 2025
Ricochet joined AEW in August 2024
Ricochet joined AEW in August 2024 [Image from AEW's Instagram handle]

AEW star Ricochet is known for making headlines with his in-ring performances. But this time, he has generated buzz outside the ring by filing for an intriguing trademark.

Ricochet is arguably one of the most talented wrestlers in pro wrestling, let alone on the AEW roster. The Future of Flight is one of the most prominent faces in the Jacksonville-based promotion right now and has the powerful Gates of Agony as his backup as he pursues singles gold in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Amid all the good things happening for him, The One and Only has been made fun of for one particular reason, which is the fact that he is bald. However, Ricochet seems to have found an interesting way to battle this problem.

In what seems to be a recent development, the former WWE star has hilariously filed a trademark for the word "BALD".

Ricochet completes a major AEW milestone

Ricochet recently reached a major milestone in AEW. The One and Only was in action this past Sunday at Forbidden Door in London, where he teamed up with the Gates of Agony to defeat JetSpeed and Michael Oku in a trios match during the Zero Hour. Later in the show, Ricochet and his allies also appeared toward the end of the World Tag Team Championship match to cost Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley the title.

Last night, The Future of Flight completed one year in the Tony Khan-led promotion, marking a significant milestone in his tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Incidentally, his debut had also happened in London, where he arrived as a surprise participant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match last year in August.

Recently, The One and Only joined forces with MJF as the two look to collectively deal with common enemy Mark Briscoe. It remains to be seen if this angle will develop into something memorable.

Edited by Pratik Singh
