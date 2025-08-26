Congratulations to AEW star Ricochet

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:33 GMT
Former WWE and current AEW star Ricochet [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Ricochet is, without a doubt, one of AEW's top names currently. The Future of Flight has just completed a year in the Tony Khan-led company since the date of his debut.

Ricochet was in action this past Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 in London, England, where he teamed with his new allies, The Gates of Agony, to defeat JetSpeed and hometown hero Michael Oku in trios competition during the Zero Hour pre-show prior to the pay-per-view's main card. The One and Only and GOA also played a part in costing Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate their World Tag Team Championship during their three-way tag title match against FTR and eventual winners Brodido.

Incidentally, it was in London a year ago that Ricochet made his in-ring debut in AEW. The decorated high-flyer arrived as a participant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: London on August 25, 2024.

Since his debut, The Human Highlight Reel has been involved in several feuds and matches, squaring off against the likes of Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship, besides taking on AR Fox, Nick Wayne, Lio Rush, and more. He had an impressive showing in the 2024 Continental Classic as well, advancing to the semifinal stage where he was defeated by Kazuchika Okada.

Ricochet kicked off 2025 with an intense blood feud with Swerve Strickland and once again challenged for the International Title at Dynasty, albeit unsuccessfully. Afterwards, he was embroiled in a rivalry with Mark Briscoe, whom he defeated in a Stretcher Match at Double or Nothing to win his first pay-per-view bout in the company. His ongoing issues with The Sussex County Chicken motivated the former WWE superstar to join forces with MJF recently.

Ricochet explained his actions against The Hurt Syndicate at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Towards the end of last year, at a point when Ricochet was keen to join The Hurt Syndicate, MVP and Bobby Lashley embarrassed The Highlight of the Night on live television, and emphatically rejected him as a prospective member. Backstage after costing The All-Mighty and Shelton Benjamin their tag titles at Forbidden Door, Ricochet simply played a clip of Porter and Lashley humiliating him on Dynamite on his phone, making it clear that his actions were driven by a desire for retribution.

"Who's the kiss-a** now?" asked Ricochet.
Ricochet shows fans why he screwed over The Hurt Syndicate [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen how The Syndicate will fire back against Ricochet and GOA in AEW.

