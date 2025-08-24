AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Results: Massive Title Change, Chaotic End to Main Event; Will Ospreay brutally attacked 

Welcome to AEW Forbidden Door 2025 results. This show featured 13 matches, with eight of them being title bouts. On the Zero Hour pre-show, Paragon, El Desperado, and Yuya Uemura defeated The Don Callis Family and Gates of Agony, and Ricochet defeated JetSpeed and Michael Oku.Furthermore, the Triangle of Madness and Megan Bayne defeated Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale, and The Opps successfully retained the AEW World Trios Championship against Bullet Club War Dogs.So without further ado, let's begin.Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian - Tag Team MatchCope and Kip Sabian began the match. The former showcased his years of experience and easily got the advantage. Soon, Cage and Killswitch were tagged, but Christian didn't square off against his former protégé and instantly tagged his partner back. Both Sabian and Killswitch gave The Rated-R Superstar an epic beating. Interestingly, Killswitch and Sabian were not completely on the same page.The former Edge and Killswitch unexpectedly collaborated and attacked Sabian. Soon, Cope tagged Cage, and the latter finally came face-to-face with the former Luchasaurus. Captain Charisma soon gained momentum, and he and Cope began performing amazing tag team maneuvers.Cope delivered a brutal spear on Klillswitch, which took both men out of the ring. Cope and Cage soon performed yet another amazing tag team move, where Sabian received a spear and was pinned by Cage.Result: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated Killswitch and Kip SabianGrade: BKyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi - AEW TNT Championship MatchFletcher began toying with Hiromu. The latter soon gained momentum, but Fletcher suddenly neutralized his opponent. The Australian arrogantly began attacking the NJPW star. Fletcher tried to pin The Ticking Timebomb, but he kicked out at one. The TNT Champion continued assaulting the 35-year-old.Fletcher tried to make Hiromu submit, but the latter valiantly broke free of the hold. Hiromu delivered a hurricanrana and got back in the match. Suddenly, the Japanese star began gaining momentum. However, both men soon began to look equally strong. A Michinoku driver weakened Hiromu. Fletcher continued beating his opponent up, but could not get the pin.Fletcher was growing impatient, and Hiromu began laughing like a madman. No matter what, the Japanese star was showing no sign of giving up. All of a sudden, Hiromu got back in the match and began performing some amazing moves on his opponent.Hiromu tried to pin Fletcher several times, but the latter kept kicking out. Fletcher delivered a devastating tombstone piledriver, but Hiromu still kicked out. Finally, Fletcher delivered a Sheer Drop Brainbuster and pinned his opponent.Result: Kyle Fletcher retained the AEW TNT ChampionshipGrade: AMercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla - AEW TBS Championship Four-Way Match View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe match began with Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla kicking Mone out of the ring. Bozilla soon began showing her brute strength. The CEO entered the ring, but Bozilla picked her up and threw her outside. Persephone and Windsor were flattened by the weight of Mone. Bozilla was looking quite strong, but she was soon neutralized.Windsor and Persephone assaulted Mone and began squaring off against each other. Bozilla re-entered the match and delivered a double suplex on Windsor and Persephone. There was complete chaos in the ring. Mone and Persephone began battling, and Windsor joined in. Many pin attempts were made, but none were successful.Bozilla delivered a brutal belly-to-belly suplex on Persephone. By this point, Bozilla was the dominant performer. She was soon brought under control by the other three. Windsor showcased her immense strength by performing a suplex on all her opponents together from the turnbuckle.Mone performed a double statement maker on Persephone and Windsor, but this submission hold was broken. Bozilla again began showing her strength and went after Windsor. Persephone speared Windsor, and Bozilla choke slammed Persephone. She performed an amazing moonsault on both women. The 6'1 tall woman was showcasing sheer dominance. Persephone performed a razor's edge on Bozilla.It looked like Persephone was going to win this match, but Mone used her experience and stole the win, sneaking in a pin on the Mexican star.Result: Mercedes Mone retained the AEW TBS ChampionshipGrade: BZack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness (with Daniel Garcia) - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship MatchBoth English stars began showing their technical prowess from the start. Nigel received immense support from fans, and he soon began gaining momentum. ZSJ, too, began showcasing his technical skills, and both were soon back to square one.Fans were treated to an amazing chain wrestling sequence. The chemistry between these two was unreal. It was almost like a dance performance. Nigel suddenly flipped his opponent, and the crowd erupted. Gradually, Nigel gained the advantage. He showed no signs of ring rust. However, ZSJ got back in the match in no time.ZSJ kept going after Nigel's joints, but the latter got out of the holds and gained momentum. He clotheslined the champion and began showing his amazing wrestling skills. ZSJ put his opponent in an armlock and then an armbar. The champion began showing why he is known as the greatest technical wrestler in the world.Suddenly, a barrage of uppercuts between the two took place. ZSJ began bleeding, and Nigel took advantage. Nigel tried to pin his opponent multiple times, but every attempt was futile. Nigel targeted ZSJ's lower spine. Daniel Garcia (who was outside the ring) was quite animated.Nigel performed a Tower of London on ZSJ, but the latter avoided getting pinned by putting his leg on the rope. The match soon ended after the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion sneakily pinned the veteran. The two stars then shared a handshake.Result: Zack Sabre Jr. retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Grade: C The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) - AEW World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Tag Team MatchThe match began in complete chaos. FTR went after Lashley, but the latter soon flattened the former tag team champions. Brody King and Bandido neutralized Benjamin. Finally, the match began in the ring. Bandido and Harwood squared off. Lashley entered the match. He delivered a devastating vertical suplex on Harwood.Benjamin was tagged in by Lashley. Bandido got tagged in. He delivered an insane tope suicida on The Standard of Excellence. Bandido was soon getting manhandled by The Hurt Syndicate. Bandido retaliated and finally tagged Brody King, who began cleaning house. He went after FTR and The Hurt Syndicate. He cannonballed FTR. Soon, he and Lashley came face to face.An epic battle between the two juggernauts ensued. Both showcased equal strength. Benjamin entered the ring and began German suplexing everyone. FTR unexpectedly delivered a shatter machine to Benjamin. Brodido gained an advantage by doing a barrage of stunning moves. The Hurt Syndicate then suddenly began gaining momentum.Two masked men showed up and began attacking The Hurt Syndicate. A third man joined. They finally unmasked, and they were revealed to be Ricochet and Gates of Agony. At this point, Benjamin and Lashley had no momentum left. They disappeared from the match. Meanwhile, chaos continued in the ring.Brodido gained an advantage and performed an amazing tag team move on Cash Wheeler. Bandido finally pinned Wheeler to win the match.Result: Brodido became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions Grade: BKazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - AEW Unified Championship matchThe match began with both men punching the lights out of each other. Strickland delivered a dropkick and gained the advantage. This momentum carried on for a while. Okada was getting no room to retaliate. The crowd was totally into this match.Okada received a neckbreaker and several uppercuts. Swerve began toying with the champion. Finally, Okada hit back. Swerve went flying out of the ring. Okada delivered a sleek sliding dropkick. The match continued outside the ring. The New Flavor was going to deliver a piledriver on the steel steps, but Okada reversed it into a devastating DDT.Okada now had the advantage. The match continued in the ring. Okada countered Swerve's attack and tried to pin him, but the latter kicked out. Swerve delivered a suplex, and the momentum shifted again. Strickland delivered an Angle Slam from the top rope. By this point, Swerve's knee was troubling him a lot.Okada suddenly delivered a tombstone piledriver on the concrete floor. The champion now had the advantage. He tried to hit his opponent with a Rainmaker, but Swerve countered with a House Call. An epic sequence ensued, and Sweve delivered a Sweve stomp. The challenger was in immense pain.Okada began gouging Swerve's eyes. The champion delivered a kneebreaker on the turnbuckle. Somehow, Swerve delivered a house call, but still, Okada used his intelligence, hit a rainmaker, and won the match.After the pinfall, Okada went after his opponent's knee. Thankfully, Prince Nana showed up with a steel pipe, and this assault ended.Out of nowhere, Wardlow returned and brutalized Nana and Strickland. The former TNT Champion destroyed a few security guards. Eventually, it was revealed that Mr. Mayhem joined The Don Callis Family.Result: Kazuchika Okada retained the AEW Unified ChampionshipGrade: B&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena - AEW Women's World Championship MatchToni Storm gained momentum as soon as the match began. She quickly hit a Storm Zero on Billie Starkz on the concrete floor. Athena attacked a distracted Storm and gained the advantage.The War Goddess kept assaulting the champion. She repeatedly struck her opponent's head against the ring post. The Timeless Star seemed to be in immense pain. Athena kept this momentum for a while, but Storm finally managed to strike back.Athena delivered a back suplex, and Storm hit a tiger driver. But Athena hit a strong elbow. A hurricanrana and a liger bomb on the Timeless star neutralized the champion. The ROH Women's World Champion tried to make the Australian submit, but the latter survived.Strom soon turned the match to her advantage. But Starkz distracted the champion, and Athena blindsided Storm. Mina Shirakawa showed up and drove Starkz out of the arena, and Storm locked the crossface chicken wing on Athena. The War Goddess submitted.Result: &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm retained the AEW Women's World Championship Grade: C&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page (c) vs. MJF - AEW World Championship Match View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis match started with MJF acting cocky. The Salt of the Earth began playing mind games. He knew the rules were in his favor. However, Hangman delivered the first blow. The champion began brutalizing the challenger outside the ring.The match soon restarted in the ring. A back suplex neutralized MJF. This attack carried on. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was at a complete advantage. However, The Young Genius used some classic heel tactics and struck back. MJF again began showing cockiness. He delivered a devastating piledriver and tried to pin the champion, but Hangman kicked out.MJF's overconfident attack on Hangman continued. Friedman began targeting the champion's arm. The Salt of the Earth then bit Hangman, but the champ soon regained momentum. Hangman was looking like a billion bucks by this point.Hangman delivered a stunning Orihara moonsault and then a pop-up powerbomb. He got in position for a buckshot lariat, but MJF fell on his knees to avoid getting hit. Hangman reattempted the buckshot, but Friedman put him in a Fujiwara armbar.MJF suddenly performed some quick moves, and the momentum shifted. MJF brought a table beside the ring. The Young Genius suddenly received a tombstone piledriver on the concrete floor. Hangman delivered a deadeye on MJF on the table and went for the pin. However, MJF put his leg on the rope.Hangman began preparing for the buckshot lariat, but MJF got out of the ring. Suddenly, MJF gained the advantage again. He pushed the champion into the steel steps and began showing cockiness again. Hangman began bleeding.MJF delivered a tombstone piledriver on the broken table. Hangman was knocked out by this. MJF entered the ring, and the referee began the ten-count. At the very last moment, the champion avoided the countout, and the match continued. Both men were in immense pain. MJF was busted open. The crowd chanted &quot;You deserve it!&quot; at Friedman.Somehow, both men stood up and began punching each other. An amazing sequence followed, which resulted in both men getting knocked out. The crowd chanted &quot;This is awesome&quot;.Both men tried to pin each other, but Hangman managed to hit a deadeye. Page attempted a pin, but MJF kicked out. MJF took out the dynamite diamond ring and provoked the champion. However, Hangman didn't give in.MJF delivered a low blow and blindsided the champion again. He attempted a pin, but failed to win since Hangman's foot was on the rope. Mark Briscoe suddenly showed up but did not interfere. Hangman regained the advantage, but MJF smashed his opponent's face with the Casino Gauntlet contract.MJF attempted to pin Hangman again, but the latter broke free. MJF tried to punch the champion with the dynamite diamond ring, but the referee noticed the challenger's disgusting tactics and stopped him.When the referee was not looking, Hangman smashed MJF's head with the latter's Casino Gauntlet contract. He finally hit one last deadeye and the anticipated buckshot lariat. MJF was pinned at last. Absolute cinema.Result: &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page retained the AEW World ChampionshipGrade: A Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd - Lights Out Steel Cage Match View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe match began with absolute chaos. Darby went after Moxley with a kendo stick while Ospereay attacked Kidd. Tanahashi neutralized one of the Jacksons and Castagnoli, but he was soon struck by Kidd. Ospreay and Kidd began squaring off.Allin began taking out everyone. The Young Bucks came face-to-face with The Golden Lovers. Fans got to witness some beautiful tag team wrestling. Moxley and Allin were seen tied together in handcuffs, but the latter got the advantage.The Young Bucks and The Golden Lovers squared off once again. These two teams have a storied history. Suddenly, the Jacksons brought out a bag, which appeared to have nails or glass. But all that came out were gummy bears.Tanahashi delivered a bulldog on Nick on the gummy bears. Kenny shoved some in one of the brothers' mouths. Castagnoli soon began attacking everyone. The Young Bucks introduced a ladder and brutally attacked Allin. Nick and Matt Jackson shifted their focus to Will Ospreay, who was busted open.Suddenly, Ospreay gained momentum and took the brothers out. Moxley tried to attack the Aerial Assassin with a steel chair, but the latter dodged. Kidd delivered a delayed piledriver on Ospreay. Kidd then attacked Omega. Omega was brutalized by all the heels in the following sequence.Ibushi entered the ring, but The Young Bucks flattened him. The Golden Star soon received a TK driver. Castagnoli picked up Allin and threw him at the steel cage wall. This was a disturbing visual.Tanahashi suddenly hulked up and began taking everyone out, but Moxley stopped him with a DDT. Castagnoli taped Allin to a steel chair, and Moxley pierced Allin's ear with a knife. However, Allin spat on Moxley's face. Castagnoli slammed Allin on the mat along with the chair he was taped to.A barbed wire table was introduced. Outside the ring, three tables were stacked on top of each other. Tanahashi shoved Moxley's face into the barbed wire on the table. He then delivered slingblades to Kidd and Moxley. Castagnoli hit a neutralizer on Tanahashi. The Young Bucks hit the BTE trigger on the Japanese star and attempted a pin. But Ospreay came to the rescue.Ospreay pushed Moxley into the barbed wire table, and the table snapped in two. Omega showed up out of nowhere and began taking everyone out. Ibushi and Omega delivered snapdragon suplexes on Matt and Moxley, respectively. The chaos showed no sign of stopping.Tanahashi began climbing a ladder, but Ospreay and Ibushi asked him not to risk it. Tanahashi listened to his teammates' advice, and Ospreay hit a stunning moonsault from the top of the cage on everyone. Omega and Kidd began squaring off in the ring. An amazing sequence followed, but Omega got superkicked by The Young Bucks.Everyone went after everyone. Ospreay delivered a Styles clash on Kidd. The crowd began chanting, &quot;This is awesome.&quot; The chaos continued, and Omega and Moxley came face to face. The former Dean Ambrose was busted open. Omega delivered a V-Trigger on him. He then hit a one-winged angel and went for the pin. However, Moxley's teammates broke the pin.Wheeler Yuta showed up to help his faction's leader. But Allin threw Yuta on the Japanese announce table from the top of the cage. Allin then went after Moxley with a kendo stick. This happened outside the ring. Allin then tried to perform a coffin drop on The Death Riders' leader on the stacked-up tables outside from the top of the steel cage. But the former world champion was saved by Marina Shafir. Allin and Gabe then landed on the stacked tables, shattering all three of them.Inside the ring, the faces worked together to neutralize The Young Bucks. All faces have to hit their finishers. The match ended after Tanahashi hit the High Fly Flow on Matt Jackson. This was undoubtedly one of the greatest matches in the company's history.After the match ended, The Death Riders brutally attacked Will Ospreay. Moxley seemingly broke the English star's neck. The Opps showed up. The faces made the heels flee. It seems like The Aerial Assassin is going to be sidelined for a long time.Result: Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay defeated Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe KiddGrade: A