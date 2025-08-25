Ricochet reveals why he cost The Hurt Syndicate their AEW Tag Team Titles at Forbidden Door 2025

Ricochet and his current allies were responsible for The Hurt Syndicate losing their AEW Tag Titles at Forbidden Door 2025. The decorated high-flyer has now offered a brief explanation behind his actions.Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship in a three-way match this Sunday at the O2 Arena, against FTR and the duo of Bandido and Brody King. The Standard of Excellence and The All Mighty were unfortunately taken out of the matchup by three hooded assailants who were revealed to be Ricochet and GOA. Their distraction allowed Brodido to secure the win and the titles.In the aftermath of Forbidden Door 2025, cameras caught up with The Future of Flight and The Gates of Agony backstage. Ricochet played a clip of MVP and Bobby Lashley humiliating him and foiling his attempt at flattering his way into joining The Hurt Syndicate by turning him down late last year on Dynamite. The former WWE champion made it clear that he was driven by retaliation, stating:&quot;Who's the kiss-a** now?&quot; asked Ricochet.Notably, Benjamin and Lashley had successfully defended the tag belts against Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona earlier this year on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. Whether The Hurt Syndicate will go after Ricochet and GOA for costing them their straps at Forbidden Door remains to be seen.Ricochet was in action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden DoorBefore sabotaging Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley during their three-way tag title match on the main card of Forbidden Door 2025, Ricochet and The Gates of Agony were featured in action during the Zero Hour pre-show to the pay-per-view. The heel alliance took on the team of JetSpeed and hometown hero Michael Oku in trios action.The explosive unit of Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Oku did their best to secure the win in London this Sunday. Unfortunately, Ricochet and GOA were the ones to emerge victorious, with The Human Highlight Reel laying out The Master of The Half Crab with his Spirit Gun maneuver and pinning him.Ricochet poised to deliver the Spirit Gun on Michael Oku [Image Credits: AEW on YouTube]It remains to be seen what lies next for Ricochet on AEW programming.