Ricochet reveals why he cost The Hurt Syndicate their AEW Tag Team Titles at Forbidden Door 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 25, 2025 03:29 GMT
Ricochet and The Gates of Agony [Image Credits: AEW
Ricochet and The Gates of Agony [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Ricochet and his current allies were responsible for The Hurt Syndicate losing their AEW Tag Titles at Forbidden Door 2025. The decorated high-flyer has now offered a brief explanation behind his actions.

Ad

Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship in a three-way match this Sunday at the O2 Arena, against FTR and the duo of Bandido and Brody King. The Standard of Excellence and The All Mighty were unfortunately taken out of the matchup by three hooded assailants who were revealed to be Ricochet and GOA. Their distraction allowed Brodido to secure the win and the titles.

In the aftermath of Forbidden Door 2025, cameras caught up with The Future of Flight and The Gates of Agony backstage. Ricochet played a clip of MVP and Bobby Lashley humiliating him and foiling his attempt at flattering his way into joining The Hurt Syndicate by turning him down late last year on Dynamite. The former WWE champion made it clear that he was driven by retaliation, stating:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Who's the kiss-a** now?" asked Ricochet.
Ad

Notably, Benjamin and Lashley had successfully defended the tag belts against Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona earlier this year on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. Whether The Hurt Syndicate will go after Ricochet and GOA for costing them their straps at Forbidden Door remains to be seen.

Ricochet was in action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Before sabotaging Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley during their three-way tag title match on the main card of Forbidden Door 2025, Ricochet and The Gates of Agony were featured in action during the Zero Hour pre-show to the pay-per-view. The heel alliance took on the team of JetSpeed and hometown hero Michael Oku in trios action.

Ad

The explosive unit of Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Oku did their best to secure the win in London this Sunday. Unfortunately, Ricochet and GOA were the ones to emerge victorious, with The Human Highlight Reel laying out The Master of The Half Crab with his Spirit Gun maneuver and pinning him.

Ricochet poised to deliver the Spirit Gun on Michael Oku [Image Credits: AEW on YouTube]
Ricochet poised to deliver the Spirit Gun on Michael Oku [Image Credits: AEW on YouTube]

It remains to be seen what lies next for Ricochet on AEW programming.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications