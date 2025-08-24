Former WWE Star Shockingly Costs Hurt Syndicate the AEW Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 24, 2025 20:05 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate making their entrace at Forbidden Door [Image from AEW
The Hurt Syndicate making their entrace at Forbidden Door [Image from AEW's X ]

In a shocking turn of events, a former WWE star interfered in the AEW World Tag Team match at Forbidden Door 2025 and cost The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin their title.

Ad

One of the most anticipated matches at Forbidden Door 2025 was the Three-Way tag team match between champions The Hurt Syndicate, Brodido (Bandido and Brody King), and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The bout kicked off with FTR targeting Bobby Lashley while Brodido went after Shelton Benjamin early on. However, the defending champions took back control following some back-and-forth action.

The turning point in the match came when three masked men attacked the All Mighty and Benjamin outside of the ring and laid them out. The masked men were revealed to be former WWE star Ricochet and his allies, the Gates of Agony. Meanwhile, Brodido went on to win the match and become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ricochet Calls Out Recent Disrespect From AEW World Champion Hangman Page

In the past week, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony had seemingly teamed up with MJF in the latter's quest to get under the skin of Hangman Page ahead of Forbidden Door. On AEW Dynamite this week, The One and Only helped The Salt of the Earth abduct and tie up Mark Briscoe, who was looking to take down MJF.

Ad

The duo then forced Hangman Page to agree to MJF's revised terms for their World Title match by threatening to set Briscoe on fire if Hangman refused. Shortly after, Page, who was chasing Friedman backstage, caught up with Ricochet and destroyed him for helping The Wolf of Wrestling.

Later, an X user demanded justice for Ricochet for this incident, and the Future of Flight responded with talking emojis, indicating their agreement with the user.

Ad
"[Emojis of a person speaking]," Ricochet captioned his post.

Check out his post here.

It will be interesting to see how The Hurt Syndicate reacts to their title loss in the coming weeks.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications