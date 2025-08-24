Former WWE Star Shockingly Costs Hurt Syndicate the AEW Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door

In a shocking turn of events, a former WWE star interfered in the AEW World Tag Team match at Forbidden Door 2025 and cost The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin their title.One of the most anticipated matches at Forbidden Door 2025 was the Three-Way tag team match between champions The Hurt Syndicate, Brodido (Bandido and Brody King), and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The bout kicked off with FTR targeting Bobby Lashley while Brodido went after Shelton Benjamin early on. However, the defending champions took back control following some back-and-forth action.The turning point in the match came when three masked men attacked the All Mighty and Benjamin outside of the ring and laid them out. The masked men were revealed to be former WWE star Ricochet and his allies, the Gates of Agony. Meanwhile, Brodido went on to win the match and become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.Ricochet Calls Out Recent Disrespect From AEW World Champion Hangman PageIn the past week, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony had seemingly teamed up with MJF in the latter's quest to get under the skin of Hangman Page ahead of Forbidden Door. On AEW Dynamite this week, The One and Only helped The Salt of the Earth abduct and tie up Mark Briscoe, who was looking to take down MJF.The duo then forced Hangman Page to agree to MJF's revised terms for their World Title match by threatening to set Briscoe on fire if Hangman refused. Shortly after, Page, who was chasing Friedman backstage, caught up with Ricochet and destroyed him for helping The Wolf of Wrestling.Later, an X user demanded justice for Ricochet for this incident, and the Future of Flight responded with talking emojis, indicating their agreement with the user.&quot;[Emojis of a person speaking],&quot; Ricochet captioned his post.Check out his post here.It will be interesting to see how The Hurt Syndicate reacts to their title loss in the coming weeks.