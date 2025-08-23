  • home icon
  • Ricochet calls out the disrespect in AEW from current champion

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 23, 2025 11:47 GMT
Ricochet has been signed with AEW since last year
Ricochet has been signed with AEW since last year's All In. [Image via AEW's Instagram]

A reigning AEW champion recently put his hands on Ricochet because the erstwhile Prince Puma helped his rival hurt his longtime friend. Now, the decorated high-flyer has responded to the disrespect shown toward him by Hangman Page.

After being tricked into cashing in his All In: Texas Casino Gauntlet Contract for a shot at the AEW World Title at Forbidden Door 2025, MJF attacked Adam Page in the parking lot last week to close out Dynamite. This Wednesday in Scotland, The Wolf of Wrestling joined forces with Ricochet and GOA to deal with Mark Briscoe, who arrived at the show keen to take down Friedman.

Alongside The Future of Flight and his henchmen, MJF abducted The Sussex County Chicken on Dynamite and forced The Cowboy to agree to his revised terms for their Forbidden Door showdown, including being allowed to not execute his contract at the PPV. Although Page accepted Friedman's "requests" to save Briscoe from being set on fire, he did try to chase MJF down backstage and nearly destroyed Ricochet for collaborating with The Salt of the Earth.

Later on X, a user composed a witty post demanding justice for The Human Highlight Reel over him being ambushed by Hangman Page backstage on AEW Dynamite. Ricochet seemed to echo the fan's view of the "disrespect" he supposedly suffered this Wednesday.

"[Emojis of a person speaking]," Ricochet captioned his post.

Check out Ricochet's post below:

Whether MJF will continue to associate with Ricochet moving forward on All Elite television remains to be seen.

Match results for this week's AEW Dynamite

The August 20 edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The episode featured a card of only three matches this week, the results of which have been outlined below:

  • Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders
  • Brodido vs. FTR ended in a time limit draw [World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Finals]
  • Mercedes Mone and Athena defeated Alex Windsor and Toni Storm

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and Co. have in store for fans in London, England, this Sunday at Forbidden Door.

