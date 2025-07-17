AEW star Ricochet files an interesting trademark after changing his name

Ricochet has been making huge waves in AEW with his recent performances. The star has now filed for an interesting trademark, leading to speculation about his future plans.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion made his AEW debut at All In 2024. Immediately after debuting in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the One and Only was heavily trolled by the fans, especially after Samantha Irvin announced her exit from the sports entertainment giant. However, Ricochet played into this perfectly and turned heel. Since then, he has become one of the most entertaining acts in the company and has been involved in several major storylines.

He even competed in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. Now, the former WWE star has changed his name on the social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), to 'Lightskin Kingpin'. It appears that he is quite serious about the new name, as he has filed a trademark with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandise services. The trademark is for “shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas”. It is also for the following:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Ricochet is unhappy with Hangman Page's win at AEW All In 2025

At AEW All In 2025, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match. The two men put on a brutal match that saw many interferences. In the end, it was Page who emerged victorious and freed the World Title from Mox's briefcase.

Following this match, Ricochet took to social media to voice his displeasure over Hangman Page's win.

"Mox should have won," wrote Ricochet.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when the One and Only star will use this new nickname on AEW TV.

