“Mox should have won”- Former WWE champion not a fan of Hangman Page’s AEW All In victory

Hangman Page defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. However, a former WWE champion is not a fan of his victory.
Ricochet is the latest to comment on Hangman Page's win at All In: Texas. Page earned the right to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship when he defeated Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing 2025 to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Hangman posed a serious threat to Mox's title reign heading into their match because he was determined to pay the fans back for all their support. Both men gave it their all during their bout, but it was Page who emerged victorious to become the new champion.
Following this win, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricohet has now taken to social media to say that Jon Moxley should've won instead of Hangman.
"Mox should have won," wrote Ricochet.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
Check out his tweet here:
Matt Hardy congratulated Hangman Page on his win
Hangman Page's win at All In was filled with plenty of emotions. For months, Moxley locked up the AEW World Championship in his briefcase as he continued his reign of terror on the entire roster. He also made a lot of enemies due to his antics. It all finally came full circle for him as some of his adversaries came out to help Page during the match. After picking up the win, the new World Champion was able to free the title from Mox's briefcase in an emotional moment.
Several fans and critics have since commented on this match and expressed their happiness over Page's win. Matt Hardy also took to social media to congratulate the new AEW World Champion.
"Congratulations, Hangman Adam Page!" Hardy wrote.
Check out his tweet here:
It will be interesting to see who will be first in line to challenge Page for the AEW World Championship.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!