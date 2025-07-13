WWE legend sends a message to Hangman Page following AEW All In victory

Hangman Page defied the odds at AEW All In to once again become the promotion's world champion. Following the match, a WWE legend took to social media to send a message to Page. This was Matt Hardy, currently at TNA Wrestling after a stint in AEW.
At All In, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Death Match in the main event. The match was eventful to say the least, marked with brutal spots, numerous interferences, and shocking returns. At the end, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy rose to the occasion and defeated The One True King, ending his nine-month reign of terror as the promotion's world champion.
Hangman's win broke the internet, with several fans and pro wrestling stars talking about his victory on social media. This included WWE legend and former AEW star Matt Hardy, who took to X/Twitter to congratulate Hangman on his incredible feat.
"Congratulations, Hangman Adam Page!" Hardy wrote.
It is worth noting that Hardy and Page had a brief rivalry in 2021 during their time together in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The feud culminated in what was billed as a 'big money match' at Revolution that year.
Hangman and Moxley were bleeding within minutes of their match at AEW All In
The Texas Death Match at All In between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page, true to its billing, started with one of the most brutal beginnings ever seen in a pro wrestling match. Within minutes, the two stars were seen attacking each other using forks as weapons.
Hangman got the better of that exchange and repeatedly stabbed Moxley with a fork across his forehead, busting him open. Soon after, The Purveyor of Violence made Hangman bleed using barbed wire and shards of broken glass.
All Elite Wrestling is known for its showcase of diverse wrestling styles, including brutal and violent matches. It is safe to say that both Moxley and Hangman paid tribute to hardcore wrestling with their match at All In.
