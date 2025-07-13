Brutal start to AEW All In Main Event; Jon Moxley immediately busted open

The tension was palpable between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Hangman Page heading into the main event of All In, but fans may not have expected the immediate brutality that saw the Purveyor of Violence busted open within minutes.

The Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page got off to an extremely graphic start as both men decided to attack each other with forks. Hangman came out the better of the two after repeatedly stabbing Moxley with a fork on his forehead, an action which made Moxley bleed all over his face. However, the brutality didn't stop there as the One True King responded in kind, taking a barbed wire to Hangman's face, before rubbing his bleeding forehead with some shards of broken glass.

In the buildup to the match, Hangman had stated that he would save AEW from Moxley and do whatever it takes to achieve it, and he seemingly held up his end. He even came out to his symbolic old theme song. Meanwhile, Moxley brought his vicious, unhinged version to the fight.

Check out Hangman's entrance here:

As the fight continued, it was marked with dangerous spots, interferences, and earth-shattering returns. The match concluded with Hangman besting Moxley to win the AEW World Championship.

